A mother's nightmare: Facing the harsh reality of an opioid addiction - Sun, 19 Feb 2017 PST
It was just this past Christmas when 43-year-old Shayne Holt beamed a smile at the camera, sitting on an extravagant-looking chair at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane as he waited to eat an equally extravagant holiday dinner. At her massive house overlooking Coeur d'Alene Lake, Holt's mother, Leslee Hoover, recalled Shayne's childhood on Tuesday, remembering him as a blessing - a perfect baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC