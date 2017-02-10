4 Things to Know for Feb. 20th
There was heavy police activity in southeast Spokane early Monday morning when an I-90 car chase ended with officers in pursuit of suspects on foot. Two men were arrested after they fled the stolen car they had been driving and K9 units tracked them down.
