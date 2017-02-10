100 years ago in Spokane: Work on Post Street Bridge suspended after...
Work on the Post Street bridge was stopped until further notice, because to proceed "would be criminal," said the city engineer. Two workers, including the project superintendent, Dave Cullen, died when the falsework supporting the structure collapsed and sent dozens of men into the icy Spokane River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC