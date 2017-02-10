100 years ago in Spokane: Union demands answers into collapse of Post ...
A union charged "criminal negligence" and demanded an investigation into the collapse of the Post Street bridge, which killed three workers. The International Hod Carriers, Building and Common Laborers Union demanded a probe, and other trade unions were expected to follow suit.
