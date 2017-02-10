100 years ago in Spokane: Under city official's plan, all streets...
A city commissioner floated a plan to "abolish street names in the city and to substitute numbers and points of the compass." He said it would "simplify the street naming plan make it easy for every one to locate himself in Spokane."
