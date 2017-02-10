100 years ago in Spokane: Prohibition...

100 years ago in Spokane: Prohibition leader hit by bullet during...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

L.R. Horton of the Anti-Saloon League was hit in the leg with a bullet while delivering a speech on "The Progress of Prohibition" at the Plymouth Congregational Church, at the corner of Mallon Avenue and Adams Street. "Wishing to avert a commotion and thinking some boy had thrown a stone through the church window, Mr. Horton continued to the close of his address, then picked up the bullet."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a it consultant? Feb 13 cyber scout 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Feb 7 VeganTiger 2
News Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea... Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 31 VeganTiger 105
Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status? Jan 31 VeganTiger 1
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC