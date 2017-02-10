100 years ago in Spokane: Prohibition leader hit by bullet during...

L.R. Horton of the Anti-Saloon League was hit in the leg with a bullet while delivering a speech on "The Progress of Prohibition" at the Plymouth Congregational Church, at the corner of Mallon Avenue and Adams Street. "Wishing to avert a commotion and thinking some boy had thrown a stone through the church window, Mr. Horton continued to the close of his address, then picked up the bullet."

