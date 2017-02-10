100 years ago in Spokane: Famed hotelier tells Ida Tarbell 'women...
Sparks flew when one of Spokane's prime characters, Dutch Jake Goetz, shared the speaker's table with Ida Tarbell, famous crusading author and investigative journalist, at the Spokane Chamber of Commerce luncheon. "I don't agree with you," said Dutch Jake.
