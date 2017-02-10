100 years ago in Spokane: Decade-old murder mystery solved when...
The shooting of Walter Layman at the hands of a jealous husband in Spokane set in motion an investigation revealed a far deeper mystery - one that "would make a blood-curdling movie thriller look like a mild juvenile play," said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. Here's what investigators discovered after they began looking into the death of Layman, shot in the street by angry fire captain Fred Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan '17
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC