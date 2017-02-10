100 years ago in Spokane: Decade-old murder mystery solved when...

The shooting of Walter Layman at the hands of a jealous husband in Spokane set in motion an investigation revealed a far deeper mystery - one that "would make a blood-curdling movie thriller look like a mild juvenile play," said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. Here's what investigators discovered after they began looking into the death of Layman, shot in the street by angry fire captain Fred Grant.

