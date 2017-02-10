100 years ago in Spokane: Davenport, other restaurants charge raise...
Davenport's Restaurant was now charging an extra five cents for any meal with potatoes and other restaurants had followed suit as a result of vegetable shortages caused, in part, by war in Europe, The Spokesman-Review reported on Feb. 22, 1917. The newspaper also reported that a Puyallup cannery owner came to Green Bluff to ask fruit growers if they would like to have a branch cannery.
