100 year ago in Spokane: 'Giggling, gum-chewing charmers and...

Hannah Hinsdale, the society editor of The Spokesman-Review, spent an afternoon talking to 500 people lined up at the Spokane County Courthouse to obtain liquor permits. "Never in my life have I seen so many decrepit and sad-looking shirts and collars," she wrote.
