Woman accused of bilking oil patch investors to plead guilty
A woman accused of bilking investors in a North Dakota oil patch company she owned with a man who was convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Sarah Creveling is charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
