"Wintry mess" heading to Inland Northwest before snowmelt begins - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST
Pedestrians make their way over a snow berm plowed in the middle of a street at Riverside Avenue and Lincoln Street, Jan 11, 2017, in downtown Spokane, Wash. DAN PELLE [email protected] The National Weather Service is expecting a "wintry mess" across the Inland Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to heavy ice accumulations and slick roads.
