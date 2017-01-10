Wind chill temps could reach -10A

Wind chill temps could reach -10A

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Satellite & Radar: Arctic air continues to invade the Pacific Northwest, keeping temperatures abnormally cold through the rest of the week. 7 Day Forecast: After Thursday our cold and dry pattern does start to shift a little bit, as our airflow turns from the NE to the SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,655

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC