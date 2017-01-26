Willamette Valley Bank opens home loan center in downtown Spokane - Sun, 29 Jan 2017 PST
A Willamette Valley Bank home loan center has opened in downtown Spokane - the financial institution's first entry into the Eastern Washington market. The center, at 522 W. Riverside Ave. in the Fidelity Building, will focus on residential lending, but the office expects gradually to roll out commercial loan activity, said Dan Meckel, associate vice president of mortgage development.
