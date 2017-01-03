Weather forces delay in flight arriva...

Weather forces delay in flight arrivals at Spokane airport - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Closure of Spokane International Airport runways because of weather conditions has delayed several flights scheduled to arrive late Sunday night, according to the airport's website. Southwest Flight 3518 from Oakland, California, originally scheduled to land at the Spokane airport at 9:15 p.m., is now expected to arrive at 11:10 p.m. Delta Flight 2569 from Minneapolis, scheduled to arrive at 9:58 p.m., is now expected to land at roughly 10:25.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at January 08 at 10:30PM PST

