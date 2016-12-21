Washington state sees healthy snowpack levels
Monitors say Washington state is starting the new year with much better snowpack levels than in previous years. The Capital Press reports that mountain snowpack was at 110 percent of normal as of Friday, compared to two years ago when several regions in the state were well below 100 percent.
