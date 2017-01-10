Triple murderer Roy Murry gets three life sentences plus 35 years for ...

Roy H. Murry is led out of court after being sentenced for the triple murder of his ex-wifeA's family on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Spokane County Court in Spokane, Wash. TYLER TJOMSLAND [email protected] As empty a void left by the killings of three family members in 2015 was the quest for the answers why Roy H. Murry killed them and burned their remains.

