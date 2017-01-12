Trades provide Spokane family hope, fill needed labor shortage - Sun, 15 Jan 2017 PST
Washington state will need another 15,000 carpenters, 28,000 laborers and about 9,000 operators by 2019. Seventy percent of companies in the state anticipate they will struggle to fill craft positions, according to a survey by Associated General Contractors of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC