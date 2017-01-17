Thousands participate in Spokane Women's March
"Trump's presidency has promoted values of xenophobia, islamophobia, and sexism," said marcher Karli McIntyre, "and I think as a young woman it's my right and my duty to express that that's not okay." "I'm here not for politics, or partisan, or political correctness," said Diane Wear, "it's about decency and about human rights for everybody."
