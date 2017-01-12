The Dirt: Work to begin on low-income...

The Dirt: Work to begin on low-income apartment complex near Spokane...

The first phase of a big affordable housing project is cleared for construction just east of Spokane Falls Community College. The city of Spokane recently issued building permits for the first two apartment buildings off Fort George Wright Drive near West Elliott Drive, in what will be called the Copper River Apartments complex.

