SWAT standoff with wanted fugitive in east central Spokane

15 hrs ago

A wanted fugitive, known to be armed in the past, has Spokane Police and the SWAT team involved in a standoff at a house in east central Spokane. Just before 11:00pm Thursday, the Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team , acting on investigative information involving that fugitive who has not been named, responded to a house in the 2100 block of east Cataldo.

