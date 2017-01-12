Suspect arrested in Soap Lake drive b...

Suspect arrested in Soap Lake drive by shooting

14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking homeowners in the area of Lindon Road in Soap Lake to stay indoors. They were able to locate the suspect with help from footage on high definition security cameras in the Lakeview community.

