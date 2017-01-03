Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tes...

Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's nephew

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives, investigating the homicide of Montana Senator's nephew Robert Tester, arrested 22-year-old John Radavich for the 1st degree murder at an apartment in Spokane Valley. The investigation began September 6, when deputies found the body of Tester lying in a pool of blood inside a home on South Keeney Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC