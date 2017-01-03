State trooper back to work after motorcycle crash in Spokane - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST

Trooper Jeff Sevigney of the Washington State Patrol shows off some of the winter safety gear he carries in the back of his patrol car Friday, Nov. 20, 2105, at the WSP headquarters in Spokane. Trooper Jeff Sevigney returned to work Tuesday as a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol more than two months after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a motorcycle in Spokane.

