Spokane's new psychiatric hospital wi...

Spokane's new psychiatric hospital will help meet soaring demand for care - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Tamara Sheehan, the clinical director of psychiatry at Sacred Heart, stands outside the current 5th & Browne medical building, Dec. 15, 2016 in Spokane, Wash. The building will be demolished to make room for a new psychiatric hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
News Toddler fire Oct '16 Extasy800 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC