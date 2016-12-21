Spokane's community colleges still wrestling with...

Christine Johnson, chancellor of the Community Colleges of Spokane, said a series of problems with a $100 million software system for the state's network of 34 community colleges was unexpected. The ctcLink system is $10 million over budget, the schedule remains in doubt and the test schools in Spokane and Tacoma have piled up more than $800,000 in overtime costs.

