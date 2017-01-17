Spokane woman among victims of nightclub shooting in Mexico - Tue, 17 Jan 2017 PST

Candles sit atop banners proclaiming in Spanish "Peace in Playa," "No more pistols," and "Enough already of so much corruption and impunity," outside the Blue Parrot club, where several people were killed in early morning gunfire, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Deadly gunfire broke out in the crowded beachfront nightclub throbbing with electronic music before dawn on Monday, setting off a bloody stampede by screaming concertgoers at an international festival in this Caribbean resort.

