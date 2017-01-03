Spokane Valley murderer and death row inmate dies in prison
Dwayne A. Woods, a convicted murderer and one of nine inmates on death row in Washington state, has died of cardiac arrest, according to the Department of Corrections. An autopsy is supposed to be scheduled.
