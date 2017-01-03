Spokane Valley council divvies up board duties - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
The first Spokane Valley City Council meeting of 2017 was brief and full of housekeeping, including appointing council members to board and committees, and residents to serve on city boards. Rasmussen previously worked for Spokane Valley and is now employed by Eastern Washington University as a manager of the school's parking facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC