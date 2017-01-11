Spokane School Board reaffirms commitment to diversity, inclusion...
The Spokane School Board on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusion following reports of bullying and violence related to the election of Donald Trump. However, many of the teachers, educators and advocates who attended the meeting said the statement, while a move in the right direction, isn't adequate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Tue
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC