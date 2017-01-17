Spokane rifle club celebrates inauguration
The Spokane Rifle Club held a celebration at their gun range on Friday to honor the new president and our veterans. President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for the second amendment as well as the need for better care for our veterans.
Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
