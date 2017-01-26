Spokane Regional Auto Task Force needs your help

The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force has probable cause to arrest William Anthony Vesely, date of birth 02-15-1985 for the theft of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, the theft of 2016 Forester Forest River motorhome , burglary, vehicle prowl, criminal trespass, hit and run property damage and reckless driving. Vesely also has a $30,000 felony warrant for burglary, and a $1000 misdemeanor warrant for driving with a suspended driver's license.

