Spokane refugees watch and worry as new immigration policy takes effect - Sat, 28 Jan 2017 PST
Ryan Crocker, of Spokane Valley, served as U.S. ambassador to five Muslim countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He said Friday in response to President Trump's crackdown on Muslim refugees, "This is a core identity of ours that we are repudiating in a very callous fashion."
