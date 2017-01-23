Spokane Public Schools to offer Spanish language immersion...
Spokane Public Schools will add two Spanish language immersion kindergarten classes in the Libby Center, where students will be instructed in Spanish half of the time. "We're trying to prepare our students to be global citizens and be competitive in the workforce," said Jeannette Vaughn, director of the district's Department of Innovation.
