Spokane Public Schools needs 53 classrooms to meet new state...
Evelyn Meng, a science and social studies teacher at Arlington Elementary must use a cart to move her teaching materials from class to class to teach science during other teachers' planning periods, as seen Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Spokane. Spokane Public Schools remains 53 classrooms short of meeting the state's new K-3 class-size mandates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC