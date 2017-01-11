Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mumps since December
Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools tells KHQ the school district has had eight confirmed cases of mumps since December 17, and three more suspected cases. This information comes after Mead School District reported seven students with the virus Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Tue
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC