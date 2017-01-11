Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mu...

Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mumps since December

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools tells KHQ the school district has had eight confirmed cases of mumps since December 17, and three more suspected cases. This information comes after Mead School District reported seven students with the virus Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Tue Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC