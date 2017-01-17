Spokane Police investigating shots fi...

Spokane Police investigating shots fired in West Central neighborhood

Spokane police have detained several people for questioning after a report of shots fired in a West Central Spokane neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police say some homes in the area of Dean and Nettleton were evacuated Wednesday, but those people were allowed back into their homes following a brief investigation.

