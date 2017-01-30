Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP headquarters as a hate crime - Mon, 30 Jan 2017 PST
Spokane County Republicans say their headquarters were vandalized when someone used a marker to write "Refugees welcome" and "Nazi scum" across the front door and several windows. A person used marker to scrawl "Refugees welcome" and "Nazi scum" across the front door and windows of the GOP office along East Second Street.
