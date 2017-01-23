Spokane Police investigate multiple shootings; One arrest made; One in critical condition
Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the first shooting. James A. Tibbets, 32, will be booked into the Spokane County Jail on one count of 1st Degree Assault.
