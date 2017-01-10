Spokane Police arrest suspect in connection to homicide near Northtown Mall
Spokane Police say they've arrested the man they believe is responsible for the death of Brandon Bushy, who was found Major Crime Detectives were looking for a Subaru Legacy in connection to the murder of Bushy and a patrol officer spotted the one detectives were looking for early Monday morning. After following investigative leads, detectives advised officers there was probably cause to arrest 30-year-old Darrell T. Tucker for the murder of Bushy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
