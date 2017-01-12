Spokane officer shoots, kills knife-w...

Spokane officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

A Spokane police officer was involved in a fatal shooting in an incident on the city's South Hill early Sunday morning. Police say when an officer stopped a suspicious suspect near 9th and Adams around 12:30 a.m., the man pulled a knife and ran.

