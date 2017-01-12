Spokane MLK Day rally to McMorris Rod...

Spokane MLK Day rally to McMorris Rodgers: 'Save Our Health Care!'

The state's most influential advocate for repealing "Obamacare" was greeted with chants of "Save Our Health Care!" at a Spokane rally marking Martin Luther King Day. U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers had tweeted earlier: "Blessed to be here in Spokane celebrating the life of a man who changed the course of history #MLKDAY."

