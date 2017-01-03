Spokane may have only been bank robbe...

Spokane may have only been bank robber's latest stop

Spokane police say they are looking for a man who robbed two credit unions inside Safeway stores Tuesday morning . The man reportedly passed tellers notes saying he had a gun and then made off with undisclosed amounts of cash around 11 a.m. But it looks like Spokane may have been just the latest stop for a serial robber.

