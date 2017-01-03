Spokane man fears unplowed street wil...

Spokane man fears unplowed street will only get worse

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Wiseman lives in the neighborhood and says he called the city of Spokane twice to ask if a plow could clear the area, but told KHQ that he's still waiting. "We pay taxes here too," said Wiseman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... 5 hr Veritas 6
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at January 09 at 2:42AM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,247

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC