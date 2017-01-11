Spokane judges have a new tool to dec...

Spokane judges have a new tool to decide whether the right people are in jail - Wed, 11 Jan 2017 PST

Spokane County criminal justice administrator Jacqueline van Wormer explains a new risk-assessment tool for people charged with crimes at a Jan. 11, 2017 meeting of the Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council. The city and county court systems are rolling out a new risk assessment tool designed to free up space in the aging jail by making sure people aren't held there simply because they're too poor to pay a low-cost bond.

