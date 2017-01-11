Spokane homeowners terrified their roof will collapse
With all the snow we've gotten throughout the Inland Northwest the past several days, and rain on the way, many homeowners are uneasy. Roof rakes are a good way to help protect your property, but those are flying off the shelves at local stores.
