Spokane high school student encourages people to donate bone marrow - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST
Graze Neayizeye, 17, stands to acknowledge the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, after a video was shown telling the story of the need for bone marrow donors. Neayizeye goes to Lewis and Clark high school and has sickle cell anemia.
