Spokane fire engine preserved for historical significance but...
The LaFrance Manufacturing Company was founded in 1873 by Truckson LaFrance and others. The company switched to the exclusive production of fire engines and other rescue vehicles in 1903, establishing a headquarters in Summerville, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|10 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|10 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC