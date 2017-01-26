Spokane dealer admits to sexual harassment, will pay $280K
A Spokane-area car dealership has admitted to the state's allegations of a pattern of sexual harassment by its former owner and will pay $280,000. The deal was announced Wednesday by Attorney General Bob Ferguson Two companies that jointly do business as Greenacres Motors agreed to pay fines and penalties totaling $280,000.
