Spokane businessman pleads guilty to stealing $1 million in lottery...
A Spokane-based investor pleaded guilty in federal court last week to bilking an Oregon widow out of $1 million in lottery earnings. Scott K. Brett, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza in Richland on Friday.
